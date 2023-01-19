LAUREL, Del. -- The phrase, #PrayersForThePughs, has quickly gained popularity in the Laurel community - and for good reason - after the passing of legendary wrestler, Jamin Pugh. It's a slogan that represents the community's overwhelming love and support for the Pugh family.
Jamin Pugh, known in the wrestling ring as "Jay Briscoe" and 1/2 of the Briscoe Brothers duo alongside brother Mark Briscoe, was killed in a head on collision on Laurel Rd. Tuesday night. Pugh's young daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were also severely injured in the crash.
On Thursday, Pugh's mother Jana Pugh, sat down with WBOC and expressed her family's appreciation for the support they've received.
"The support is fabulous, but this is a great town too," says Pugh. "You know, small town America, and I do want to say that a lot of that speaks to Jamin in particular, because he went out of his way, literally on a daily basis, to help somebody."
A family friend started a donation site, where nearly $200,000 have been raised in a span of hours. The owners of A & K Enterprises in Laurel are selling t-shirts, giving out free bumper stickers, and raising donations to show their support for the family, while organizations like the Atlantic Coast Baptist College have posted prayer requests on social media.
However, Jana Pugh says the support has extended far beyond Laurel, globally even, especially within the world of wrestling. On Wednesday evening, many of the wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling wore arm bands that read "Jay" or "Briscoe" in honor of Jamin. One tag team, the Young Bucks, payed tribute to Jamin by doing the Briscoe Brothers' signature move during a match. Jana watched as it all unfolded.
"I had some good friends sitting around with me," says Pugh. "It's hard cause those guys, Jay Lethal, The Bucks, I know those people. I know they're hurting too. I know they're hurting too."
As the Pugh family, the Laurel community, and the world continue to mourn Jamin's passing, his legacy continues to live through his three children. Jana says his daughter's are still in pain, but are making progress in their healing.
"Gracie's doing better," says Pugh. "She was paralyzed from the waist down. She's doing better. She's got feeling to her knees. Everybody's hopeful as the swelling goes down, that she will walk. Jayleigh's in surgery now for internal bleeding and they're operating on her leg again. She's in a lot of pain. She's going to need a brace I think for six weeks for her neck and back, but prayerfully it'll all go fine."
Prugh asks the community to continue keeping her family in their prayers as they try to recover and mourn the loss of Jamin, while celebrating his incredible legacy.