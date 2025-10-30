CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Two owners of Cambridge-based Safe Chain Solutions have been found guilty of multiple charges including introducing black market drugs into interstate commerce and wire fraud in a Florida federal court.
Brothers Charles and Patrick Boyd are listed as the founders and owners of SafeChain, a pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor. In 2024, the Boyds, along with a third suspect, Adam Brosius, were indicted for allegedly distributing HIV drugs that had been removed from regulated channels. Those “diverted drugs” were purchased from the black market at steeply discounted prices and then resold to pharmacies throughout the country, according to prosecutors.
When some pharmacies noticed quality issues with the purchased drugs and prescriptions containing the wrong drugs, they notified Safe Chain of the issues. Those complaints went unanswered, and Safe Chain continued selling the diverted medications.
In April of 2025, Brosius took a plea deal in which he admitted that he and the Boyds carried out a scheme to defraud pharmacy customers, their patients, and health care benefit programs by knowingly distributing the diverted drugs, according to court records obtained by WBOC.
In one instance in September of 2020, Patrick Boyd sent an email to Brosius acknowledging a pharmacy had received “opened bottles and broken pills” in a shipment of prescriptions that Safe Chain had purchased from a supplier, according to court documents. Even with that acknowledgement, Brosius admitted that he and the Boyds continued to purchase from that supplier, according to Brosius’ plea deal.
Brosius admitted that he and the Boyds paid over $60 million to black market suppliers for the diverted prescription drugs between September 2020 and July 2021, according to court documents.
On Oct. 29, 2025, both Charles and Patrick Boyd were found guilty of seven out of eight counts against them by a jury. The guilty charges include conspiracy to introduce adulterated and misbranded drugs into interstate commerce, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and wire fraud.
All three currently await sentencing.