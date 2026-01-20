Oxford Condemns Historic Robert Morris Inn

OXFORD, Md. - The Town of Oxford has condemned the Robert Morris Inn, a centuries-old landmark long known for its lodging and restaurant, citing safety concerns identified during a recent town inspection.
Town officials say the decision followed months of unanswered property maintenance notices issued under Oxford’s property maintenance code. According to the town, inspectors found conditions inside the building that posed risks to public health and safety.
Oxford Town Manager Holly Wahl said the town’s actions were driven by a lack of response from the property owner and escalating safety issues inside the structure.
“The property is a major historical landmark in town,” Wahl said. “The town had some property maintenance concerns, per our town code, and issued some notifications to the property owner, which went unanswered. And so that required the town to take action due to eminent life, health and safety issues in the building.”
Town officials say some of those concerns include significant water damage inside, ceiling deterioration, staining, and signs of long term neglect. Condemning the building allows the town to take steps to reduce potential hazards, including shutting off utilities.
Some visitors and community members say the closure is disappointing. Don Murphy, who traveled to Oxford hoping to stay at the Inn, said he and his wife were surprised to find it closed upon arrival.
“We just hopped in the car, it was a beautiful day and wanted to come out,” Murphy said. “And very disappointed to see that the Robert Morris Inn has been closed up, at least temporarily.”
Commissioner David Donovan said his role is limited, but that he is open to helping if an owner or buyer comes forward with a plan to restore the property.
“I'm confident that if this owner or any other potential owner came to us with a plan that they needed town assistance on to get this building rehabilitated and up and running, that we would be very attentive to that and do everything we reasonably could to assist,” Donovan told WBOC.
The Robert Morris Inn is currently listed for sale. Town officials say their priority remains public safety while also hoping the historic property can ultimately be preserved.