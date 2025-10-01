SOMERSET Co., Md. - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has temporarily restricted harvesting at some oyster bar areas in Somerset County beginning on Wednesday.
Officials with DNR have implemented oyster harvest closures in portions of Halls Point and Haines oyster bars in Tangier Sound, as well as Evans oyster bar effective Oct. 1.
The closures at Halls Point and Haines, according to DNR, is due to concerns about small oysters in the area. DNR says temporarily halting harvesting will allow the oysters to reach market size before harvesting is reopened. The Tangier Sound closures are scheduled to be lifted Dec. 1.
The Evans oyster bar has been closed to harvest until Nov. 2, and is slated to close again from Jan. 1 through March 31, 2026. DNR says the closure is hoped to reduce harvest pressure and manage oyster populations on Evans bar.
These closures apply to both recreational and commercial oyster harvesters, DNR says.
For exact closure area delineations you can visit DNR’s website here. Questions can also be directed to DNR’s Fishing and Boating Services at 410-260-8302.