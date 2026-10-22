CAMDEN-WYOMING, Del. - A Panamanian man previously deported following federal drug convictions is facing an illegal reentry charge after his arrest in Kent County over the summer, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
According to court documents obtained by WBOC, Ronaldo Edmund-Callender was charged in July of 2026 in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware with illegally returning to the United States after his removal.
That prior deportation came after Edmumd-Callender was sentenced in 2013 for his leadership role in an international drug trafficking conspiracy. Court records show Edmund-Callender was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on cocaine and heroin trafficking charges. Prosecutors said he recruited couriers to travel to Panama and smuggle large quantities of drugs into the United States.
He was deported to Panama on April 14, 2022.
According to the criminal complaint filed this summer, Delaware State Police arrested Edmund-Callender on July 7, 2026, on drug possession and related charges. Prosecutors say he was arrested in Camden-Wyoming with a large amount of marijuana, generic Adderall, and nearly $21,000.
In its court filings, the federal government argued Edmund-Callender posed a danger to the community and a risk of failing to appear for future court proceedings.
“The strength of the evidence in this case weighs heavily in favor of detention,” U.S. Attorney Benjamin Wallace wrote to the court, arguing for Edmund-Callendar’s detention pending trial. “The immigration records and testimony of immigration authorities will conclusively establish that Edmund-Callender previously entered the country unlawfully, committed drug offenses while he was here, served nearly 10 years in prison, was removed to Panama, and was found transporting drugs again in the United States.”
Prosecutors and Edmund-Callender’s defense attorney were discussing a possible resolution without trial, according to an Aug. 11 motion requesting more time to seek an indictment. His attorney did not oppose the request. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laura D. Hatcher granted the extension, and a deadline for an indictment is now set for Oct. 28 while Edmund-Callendar remains in government custody.
The illegal reentry charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, according to charging documents.