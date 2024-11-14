A piece off property off Connelly Mill Road in Wicomico County is once again being proposed as a park. County Executive Julie Giordano included the proposal as part of the 2026-2030 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP.)
That piece of property has received a lot of attention lately since it was used for the controversial "Safari at the Quarry", an off-road jeep event held in May. That event drew the ire of the County Council, Salisbury City Council and some neighbors for a number of issues, ranging from noise and environmental concerns, to allegations the organizer did not receive proper permits, and the property was not zoned for an event.
The county council has since passed legislation mandating that any plans for a similar event must receive council approval. Giordano says the land had been included in previous CIPs, but was removed by previous leaders.
It would be many years for the park to come to fruition, if at all. As part of the new CIP, actual plans for a park would not be developed until 2030 at the earliest. Part of the land is currently used as a pit to dig up dirt for use in the county landfill, further complicating efforts to transform the land into a park.
Several people spoke in favor of the park plan at a public hearing Wednesday night. Giordano said Thursday the area had long been planned as a park, but other leaders removed it. She is now reviving it, although some neighbors are skeptical of her motives.
"Frankly, I am not convinced that t is ever going to happen. It is my belief that the county executive actually has other plans for that land." said Mike Goldberg, a Shadow Hills resident. I think we're getting a bait and switch."
"I'm sorry they see it that way," said Giordano. "But I was hoping at least them seeing in black and white on the plan sort of shows that olive branch that we are trying to work toward a solution."
Giordano added it is too early in the process to estimate how much a proposed park might cost.