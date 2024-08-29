EASTON, MD- A 33-unit housing development was approved at the site of the former Safeway on North Washington Street.
This lot currently has 50 parking spots available for people to use in downtown Easton. Once this housing project begins, these spots will no longer be available for people to use.
WBOC talked to some local people of Easton who tell us that parking has always been an issue. With this new housing development coming to Easton, people feel it will make parking even worse.
Lois Frank, a local from Easton, tells us about her concerns.
"The traffic and the parking issues have definitely increased. I would mention it to my husband every day- woah the traffic has gotten so bad in Easton. We love it here. It's a wonderful city- but the traffic and parking has definitely gotten worse."
Lois Frank also says that she feels like this housing project is just going to make more congestion in Easton, which she feels has been overcrowded for long enough.
"I wish they wouldn't put a housing project there. I feel like we need that space- obviously that parking lot is full every day. And I was surprised to hear this, because we are already crowded here."
Easton is a growing city, and has many shops and restaurants for people to take advantage of. While the town is growing, and people understand the need for more housing, they know this will have a negative effect on parking.
Stephen Walker, a local from Easton, tells us that while it's a good thing that the town is growing, it needs to adjust by adding more convenient parking.
"Well I think we are in two needs- we need housing as well, but that will eliminate a lot of parking that people took advantage of. But like I said, the town is growing. There's quite a few public spots here but you really have to find them- but they are a half a block or even blocks away"
We spoke with Ward 1 Council Member Maureen Curry who tells us that she believes bringing in an outside expert to do a full analysis of the traffic and parking in Easton, may be a good way to figure out what solutions may be the most helpful in Easton.
For now, the Safeway lot can still be used for parking, but once this project begins, these precious downtown spots will be no more.