REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - Discussions are ongoing regarding potential parking changes in Rehoboth Beach, recently at February 5th's commissioner workshop, city commissioners discussed the possibility of parking fee increases.
Currently, the parking fee during the summer season stands at $3 per hour. According to Mayor Stan Mills, one of the options on the table has proposed a 75-cent increase to $3.75 per hour, along with a potential $20 increase in parking pass fees. Mayor Mills cites the city's growing budget needs as the driving force behind these adjustments.
"The budget this year is a little over $37 million, representing about a $2 million increase over the current budget. This proposed budget indicates about a $3.5 million deficit," said Mills.
Mayor Mills added that the city has been working on projects related to their capital improvement plan - including the new Beach Patrol headquarters, annual street pavements, and even potential changing rooms on the boardwalk. He added a primary investment is also in their staff and rising insurance costs. He says parking is a major resource to raise funds,
"Being mindful that for every 25-cent increase in parking meter fees, that yields about half a million dollars to the city," added Mills.
However, across the city, not everyone is on board with proposed fee hikes, particularly as prices rise across the board.
"Increasing the parking prices wouldn’t make sense; it's already expensive to just come up here anyway," said Brenda Duckworth.
Some express concerns about the impact on families, especially those already facing financial challenges.
"You got a lot of families that come here and make this their vacation spot; how are they gonna park? If they gotta worry about keep coming back to feed the meter at a higher price than it was years ago," said Kathleen DiBernardo
While some understand the need for additional revenue, they remain wary of the proposed increases.
"I understand that money is always needed, but it’s just a big jump," said Nancy Tolan
No final decisions have been made, but the proposals will be further discussed and possibly voted on at the February 16th budget meeting and commissioners meeting.