OCEAN CITY, Md.-Police in Ocean City have arrested two people in connection to a stolen car and handguns.
On Tuesday around 3 p.m. police say officers were on patrol in the area of the 100 block of 3rd street. They say an SUV parked next to a red "no parking" curb.
When officers ran the tags, they say they did not come back valid. They then ran the vehicle identification number and reportedly learned that the car was stolen during an armed carjacking that occurred on June 29 in Philadelphia. Police say they used City Watch footage to determine when the car was parked on the curb and a description of the car's occupants.
Police say two suspects returned to the car while officers were still on the scene. Jackson Rodriguez De Sena and Briana Hughes were taken into custody without incident. The Philadelphia Police Department informed Ocean City Police that there was a handgun inside the car when it was stolen. Officers say they found a gun inside the passenger compartment of the car. Police say that gun was stolen out of Reading, Pennsylvania.
Hours later, police say officers were dispatched to a hotel near 3rd Street for recovery of a handgun. Police say a Beretta handgun was found on the floor near a door frame. They say it was the same door frame Hughes was leaning against when officers detained her. Officials say is was the same handgun that was inside the car when it was stolen.
Rodriguez De Sena and Hughes were charged with the following:
Jackson Gabriel Rodriguez De Sena, 18, Philadelphia, PA: Unauthorized removal of a vehicle, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, did steal property with value at least $25,000 < $100,000, theft $100 < $1,500, regulated firearm: stolen/sell, etc., loaded handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, handgun in a vehicle, and possession of firearm/ammunition as a minor. Rodriguez has been seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and has been held without bond. -
Briana Marie Hughes, 21, Philadelphia, PA: Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, did steal property with a value of at least $25,000 < $100,000, theft $100 < $1,500, loaded handgun in a vehicle, handgun in a vehicle, and regulated firearm: stolen/sell, etc. Hughes has been seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and has been held without bond.