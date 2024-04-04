SALISBURY, Md. - Excitement continues to grow for the total solar eclipse that will transit much of the United States on Monday afternoon. While Delmarva will see the eclipse, it won't be a total eclipse over the peninsula.
If you're feeling a little left out, the Parkside High School Planetarium has you covered.
The planetarium has been showing the program "Totality" this week - to bring the total eclipse to Delmarva.
Attendees at Wednesday evening's presentation are getting pumped for the eclipse.
"Well, I've never really seen one in my life," said Jonathan Hartman. "I think it's been about fifty years since the last one, or so I've heard, and so it'll be a totally brand new experience for me."
Dawn Boltz of Delmar was equally excited.
"It's a once in a lifetime experience, that's not something that we experience often in a lifetime, so this is going to be an event, something that's completely out of our control, and something very different that we're going to be able to experience," Boltz said.
In addition to the eclipse program, the Planetarium is also showing off its new projector, which it procured during the COVID pandemic. It has far superior capabilities compared to its older counterpart which was installed in the 1970s.
"Now this one enhances it, you can actually see Jupiter and all the other planets and galaxies and stuff like that," said Planetarium Director Anthony Goodyear. "It enables you to see so much more of what's it's supposed to be really like."
The presentation is appropriate for eclipse enthusiasts of all ages, who were excited to learn more about this celestial event.
"Well, I've never seen it before, and I hardly know anything about it, so I'm excited to learn about it," said Cole Parsons of Salisbury. "I want to learn why I cannot look at it with the naked eye."
Admission is five dollars per person, and eclipse-themed snacks are available for one dollar, with the proceeds going to fund future Planetarium programs. Eclipse viewing glasses will also be given to attendees, while supplies last. Visitors are urged to arrive early as seats have gone quickly in past showings of "Totality."
Parkside High School is located at 1015 Beaglin Park Drive in Salisbury.