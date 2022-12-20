WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A Parsonsburg man will spend several years behind bars after he was convicted for illegal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.
The State's Attorney for Wicomico County says that 29-year-old Stephen Marchael Truitt, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a regulated firearm and one count of reckless endangerment on Dec. 16. Senior Judge of the First Judicial Circuit, the Honorable Daniel M. Long, accepted the plea and sentenced Truitt to 20 years of incarceration with all but five years suspended, which is the mandatory minimum sentence.
On May 26, investigators with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on Truitt's home. When deputies arrived, Truitt was found outside of the home and told officers there was two women and two children inside and a handgun on the kitchen counter. A search of the home found a HiPoint semi-automatic 9mm handgun, loaded with ammunition. Truitt is prohibited from possessing firearms based on a prior conviction for second degree assault.