PARSONSBURG, Md. - The winter storm has brought no shortage of twists and turns Sunday into Monday, but some first responders in Wicomico County found themselves face-to-face with an especially unique situation in the snow on Monday morning.
While out responding to a large tree down in the roadway in the early hours of Feb. 23, firefighters with the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Co. encountered two loose cows.
In a video shared to social media, firefighters can be seen approaching the two cows in the snowy conditions attempting to help. One first responder can be heard asking his colleague to bring a lasso for the two bovine blizzard escapees.
“Between downed trees, blowing snow, and now loose livestock, it’s been a busy night,” the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company writes.
With blizzard conditions persisting on Monday morning, first responders also asked neighbors to stay home and off the roads.