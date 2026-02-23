DELMARVA - WBOC will continue to cover the major winter storm that arrived Sunday and continues to bring blizzard conditions to Delmarva early Monday morning.
WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak says snow continues to fall on much of Delmarva as of 5 a.m. with blowing and drifting snow expected throughout the day on Monday, Feb. 23, though the heavier snow should taper off as the morning progresses.
Many areas have seen at least a foot of snow, with heavier bands bringing upwards of 14 inches to some.
The storm began on Feb. 22, prompting both Maryland and Delaware to declare States of Emergency. Late Sunday, Delaware upgraded an initial Level 1 Driving Warning to a Level 3 Driving Ban in Kent and Sussex Counties, meaning only first responders, first informers, and essential personnel were permitted to drive on Delaware roads.
In Maryland, Governor Wes Moore activated the National Guard to assist with the storm’s impacts on the Eastern Shore.
The heavy snow and wind left tens of thousands of people across Delmarva without power overnight. Utility companies are still working to restore power to many on Monday morning.
The Salisbury Airport announced Sunday night that all morning and most afternoon flights scheduled on Monday were cancelled. The Cape May-Lewes Ferry also announced the cancellation of multiple departures Sunday and Monday.
Schools, local governments, and businesses across the peninsula announced closings on Monday. A full list can be viewed here.
