DELMARVA - Power companies across Delmarva are reporting high amounts of households left without power during this blizzard.
As of 1:45 a.m. Monday, Choptank Electric reports over 13,600 household outages in Worcester County, over 3,600 in Wicomico County, over 2,100 in Dorchester County, over 1,900 in Caroline County, over 800 in Somerset County and 72 in Queen Anne's County.
With Delmarva Power, over 8,000 people have no power in Worcester County, over 6,000 in Wicomico, over 2,100 in Somerset County, over 300 in Caroline County, over 200 in Dorchester County, a handful in Queen Anne's and Talbot Counties, over 16,500 in Sussex County, and 1,100 in Kent County, Delaware.
Delaware Electric Cooperative reports over 29,400 people without power in Sussex County and over 9,700 in Kent County. The company said it would withdraw utility crews due to dangerous conditions at 12:15 a.m., with repairs expected to resume later this morning.
This story will be updated as the storm continues.