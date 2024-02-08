MARYLAND - The University of Maryland School of Public Health is looking for participants in a statewide safe water study.
The Maryland Safe Drinking WATER Study, according to the University, is aimed at characterizing drinking water quality in both public and private systems in underserved communities. The University says they are collaborating with UMD Extension partners, government agencies, community members, and Maryland residents over 18 with either private wells or who use public drinking water.
The study was initially planned to close in January, but researchers are now seeking more participants, particularly in Somerset and Dorchester Counties.
“The water accessed by most people across the U.S. is clean and safe, however, recent drinking water tragedies in Jackson MS, Flint MI, and in our very own backyard of Baltimore City have placed national attention on the dangers and health consequences of contaminated water,” researchers with the study say. “Approximately 5.1 million Maryland residents are served by public drinking water systems while over 1 million completely rely on private wells as their source of water. Recent studies detected microbiological contaminants such as total coliforms and E. coli in both private and public drinking water supplies in Maryland, as well as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), aka “forever chemicals”, in approximately 1.3% of Marylanders' public drinking water.”
Those interested in participating can follow the link here. Current drinking water test recommendations can also be found at this link.