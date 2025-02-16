POCOMOKE, MD - The Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred in Worcester County on Sunday morning.
On February 16th, shortly after 1:30am, a trooper from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded to the area of south United States Route 113, south of Blades Road, for the report of a crash.
Police say an initial investigation revealed that a Honda Accord was traveling south, when, for reasons still under investigation, the car traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. According to MSP, impairment may have been a factor in the crash.
The front seat passenger of the Honda, identified by law enforcement as 34-year-old Forest Eugene Crippen 3rd, of Pocomoke City, died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 35-year-old Yakia Shree Brittingham, of Berlin, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.
The Maryland State Police continue to investigate this single-vehicle crash. MSP stated that once the investigation is complete, "they will submit their findings to the Worcester County State's Attorney's Office, who will decide whether charges will be filed in this case."