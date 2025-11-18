LEWES, Del. — State transportation officials are considering building two pedestrian bridges over Route 1 near Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. The bridges would allow bicyclists and pedestrians to safely cross over busy sections of the highway.
If the proposal moves forward, the bridges would connect existing, multi-use paths in the area by crossing over Coastal Highway. One proposed crossover would connect near the Lewes Transit Center and Shady and Marsh Roads, according to DelDOT.
Another proposal would place a similar bridge closer to Rehoboth Beach, near the Rehoboth Avenue Extension, according to state transportation leaders.
The Lewes Transit Center is a major bus stop, with some riders crossing Route 1 on foot to catch their buses. One of those frequent riders is Henry Fordham, who WBOC spoke to on Tuesday.
“It would make me feel safer," Fordham said. "These cars are always speeding. People have children, or maybe people want to cross over to stores across the street. There are elders in the area, too."
The projects may also be costly. DelDOT officials told WBOC there is no final cost yet, as the project is still in the early stages. However, they said comparable projects have ranged between $8 million and $10 million each — a figure that drew criticism from some neighbors.
“That is way too much money for that kind of project. And how many people are really going to be using it?” Pawel Hira said. “This area is not that busy; there are not many people walking through it.”
Due to the early nature of the proposal, DelDOT officials said there is no final timeline for the project yet. However, they said the agency is pursuing a federal grant to help move the projects forward, citing a need for more pedestrian safety improvements along Coastal Highway.