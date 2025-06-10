Fatal Crash

DOVER, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday morning in Dover.

According to police, a Jeep Cherokee was driving north on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just before 2:30 a.m. on June 10. At the same time, a man in dark, non-reflective clothing was in the roadway, according to investigators.

Police say the Jeep then struck the pedestrian.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, died at the scene. On Wednesday, police identified the victim as Brandon Lemon, of Dover. 

The driver of the Jeep, a 63-year-old from Berlin, was not injured.

Delaware State Police continue to investigate this fatal crash in Kent County and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-698-8451.

 

