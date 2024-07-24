LAUREL, DE - Two Sussex County men with warrants were arrested following a pedestrian stop in Laurel on Friday.
On July 19th, at approximately 3:50pm, Laurel Police say an officer was patrolling the Hollybrook Apartment Complex on Pasture Lane. While patrolling, the officer saw two wanted subjects walking out of the complex and heading towards Discount Land Road. After confirming the two subjects and their warrants, the officer conducted a pedestrian stop at the corner of Discount Land Road and Seaford Road.
The two subjects were taken into custody.
One of the subjects was identified by Laurel Police as 39-year-old Branson Daniels of Laurel. He was found to be wanted out of the Justice of the Peace Court 4. After being transported to LPD, he was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released with a new future court date.
The second subject was identified as 31-year-old Shawn K. Jones of Laurel. LPD say Jones was found to be wanted by the Sussex County Superior Court for two violations of probation.
After being brought to the Laurel Police Station, police say Jones attempted to flee on foot. He was eventually apprehended and charged with additional counts of Resisting Arrest and Criminal Mischief, according to LPD. Police say Jones was arraigned and "released on his own recognizance for the new charges, while the Violations of Probation were also reduced to unsecured bail. Jones was subsequently released with new court dates for both cases".
