Police Lights Generic

OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Fire Department says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Sunday night in Worcester County. 

On Sunday, August 17th, the Ocean City Fire Department says they were alerted to Waterview Drive around 4:15pm for the report of pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. 

Fire officials say the Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 4 was called for a priority 1 patient that was being transported to a trauma center.

There are no further details at this time. 

This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information is available. 

Producer

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

