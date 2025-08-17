OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Fire Department says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Sunday night in Worcester County.
On Sunday, August 17th, the Ocean City Fire Department says they were alerted to Waterview Drive around 4:15pm for the report of pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.
Fire officials say the Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 4 was called for a priority 1 patient that was being transported to a trauma center.
There are no further details at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information is available.