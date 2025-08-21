FELTON, Del. - The Delaware State Police say charges are pending after a 24-year-old man died following a hit-and-run crash near Felton earlier this month.
Investigators say a Ford Transit van was driving west on Sandtown Road toward John Hurd Road on Aug. 1 at about 9:20 a.m. when it struck a pedestrian walking west on Sandtown Road. The van continued on after hitting the pedestrian, according to police.
The pedestrian, 24-year-old Evan Young of Centreville, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
On August 2, police located the van and the 42-year-old driver from Ellendale. The driver’s identity has not yet been released.
On August 16, police say Young died from his injuries.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the fatal hit-and-run and ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 302-698-8457. Authorities say charges are currently pending.