Near BRIDGEVILLE, De. - June 23, 2023, changed the lives of a Pennsylvania couple forever when their 20-year-old son was killed in a crash on Route 404 near Bridgeville. Over a year later, no charges have been filed, and the family is calling for justice.
Glenn Porter, a 20-year-old former high school athlete who was about to start a career in law enforcement, died just before midnight on June 23, 2023, on Route 404 west of Bridgeville. According to state police, a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 49-year-old woman from Easton crossed the center line and collided with Porter's car. The crash killed Porter and seriously injured his girlfriend.
Eric Porter, Glenn's father and a district judge near Pittsburgh, is demanding answers. "I just don't, I can't wrap my mind around why I am fighting with the people who are supposed to be representing my child," he said.
Eric Porter stated that a prosecutor suggested lenient charges, but he is advocating for more serious charges. "It seems like they just want it pled out, done, and for us to go away, and it's heartbreaking," he added.
Laurie Porter, Glenn's mother, is working to keep her son's memory alive. "The law's in place, they need to make sure that actions have weighted consequences. It needs to be an even scale. That's the scale of justice," she said.
The Delaware Department of Justice told WBOC they cannot comment on pending cases but will confirm once charges are officially filed.
The Porter family continues to seek answers and push for justice for their son.