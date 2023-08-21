Pennsylvania Man Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. - Troopers say they arrested a Pennsylvania man after a traffic stop for an expired registration.
Delaware State Police say on Aug. 20, around 10 p.m., a trooper on patrol spotted a car with an expired registration traveling northbound on Sussex Highway, just south of Gordy Road. The car's registration reportedly expired in Oct. 2021.
State police say the trooper pulled over the car and spoke with the driver, 46-year-old Charles Riddick of Norristown, Pennsylvania , and discovered that Riddick had a suspended driver's license.
According to state police, the trooper searched the car and found a loaded handgun, a set of brass knuckles, approximately .15 grams of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
Riddick, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms, was arrested and taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
- Traffic offenses
Riddick was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $31,275 cash bond.