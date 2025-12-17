Perdue Farms delivers holiday roasters to Wicomico County first responders

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md - Perdue Farms showed appreciation for local first responders this holiday season by distributing 1,000 chicken roasters to 16 agencies across the county. The meals went to police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, 911 dispatchers, and support staff, giving them a warm, comforting dinner to enjoy with their families.
Representatives from each department drove to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, where Perdue volunteers loaded the roasters into their vehicles for delivery back to their departments. This ensured employees could easily take the meals home and share them with their families. The effort is part of Perdue’s “Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors” initiative, which aims to strengthen communities and improve quality of life where the company operates.
Lieutenant Jessica Murphy of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office praised the partnership between Perdue and local agencies.
“Perdue and the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office have always worked very well together," Murphy said. "We call each other when we're in need of some type of assistance, you know, and we know each other very well. And, of course, we really do appreciate them."
Sabrina Fuller of Perdue Farms highlighted the company's commitment to giving back to the community.
“It feels personal, you know, to be giving back in this way and showing thanks and appreciation for those who work tirelessly 24 over seven to keep this community safe,” Fuller told WBOC.
The initiative is part of Perdue Farms’ ongoing efforts to recognize the dedication of first responders and support families during the busy holiday season.