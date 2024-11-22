SALISBURY, Md. - Perdue AgriBusiness has launched a new barge, the “Miss Madeline,” as part of its efforts to modernize its supply chain and reduce its environmental footprint. Named in honor of Madeline Perdue, the late matriarch of the Perdue family, the vessel was welcomed to Salisbury, Maryland, following its maiden voyage from Chesapeake, Virginia.
Perdue says the barge transported 4,500 tons—equivalent to 9 million pounds—of crude soybean oil to Salisbury, where it will be refined for use in food products. The company says the oil is used in a range of products, including frying oils, salad dressings, sauces, and mayonnaise.
Perdue AgriBusiness President Perry Aulie highlighted the barge’s efficiency. "The Miss Madeline is more than just a barge — it’s a symbol of our enduring commitment to sustainability and innovation,” he said.
Perdue says the “Miss Madeline” replaces traditional truck and rail transportation, removing the equivalent of 200 trucks from roads with each shipment. Perdue projects the barge will eliminate 1.2 million truck miles annually, reducing traffic congestion in Virginia and Maryland while cutting greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 1,475 metric tons of CO2 each year.
Jim Perdue, Chairman of Perdue Farms, said the barge is a meaningful tribute to his mother. “My mom would be proud to see the ways our 104-year-old company keeps innovating,” he said. “She loved Salisbury and the company, and naming this barge for her is a fitting tribute to her legacy.”