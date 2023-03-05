POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company put out a house fire on Cedar Hill Road.
According to authorities, on Mar. 5 around 7:45 a.m. the Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company was alerted to the 1900 block of Cedar Hill Road for a house on fire. Pocomoke City Emergency Medical Services reportedly arrived on scene first and spotted the fire. Paramedic Barrs and Assistant Chief Miller removed 1 resident and dog from the home prior to the arrival of fire units, according to officials.
Fire officials say Engine 102 and Tower 1 arrived on scene and worked to put out the fire. Officials say Engine 102 stretched the front bumper line and made an aggressive interior push while Tower 1 opened up the roof. Due to complications accessing the seat of the fire and worsening conditions, officials say crews were pulled out to regroup. Crews re-entered and were eventually able to make access to the fire and bring the incident under control.
One firefighter was reportedly taken to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries. The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident.