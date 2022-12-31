Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG IN SOME SPOTS EARLY THIS MORNING... Cameras and observations indicate that there is patchy dense fog across portions of the Virginia Northern Neck and the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore. Visibilities are mainly one to three miles, but could drop to around one quarter mile in a few locations through 10 AM. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.