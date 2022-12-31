AMELIA, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say a person was killed and a sheriff’s deputy was wounded in an exchange of gunfire as the deputy and troopers tried to serve arrest warrants.
State police say an Amelia County Sheriff’s deputy was called to conduct a welfare check on a male subject and the deputy confirmed the subject was wanted on a felony arrest warrant and two misdemeanor warrants. Two troopers responded to help the deputy and as they entered the home, they encountered the wanted subject and exchanged gunfire with him. The subject and deputy were shot. Police say the subject died on the scene and the deputy was flown to a hospital with a serious injury that wasn’t considered life-threatening.