CAMDEN, DE- Phase Two of the East Camden Bypass Project officially began Monday, July 21. It marks the next step in a multi-year effort to improve traffic safety and reduce congestion in and around Camden.
Delaware's Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says the $38.5 million project is being completed in three phases. It aims to ease backups along DE 10 and U.S. 13 while enhancing traffic flow at several key intersections.
Phase One began in July 2024 and focused on early construction for the proposed Willow Grove Road, Old North Road, and Cataldi Way. That phase also included signal upgrades at U.S. 13 intersections with Willow Grove and Old North and utility relocation work.
Now, DelDOT spokesperson Kathryn Beasley says Phase Two centers on the reconstruction of Rising Sun Road and continued relocation of utilities in the area.
"The biggest part is going to be constructing a section of the new roundabout that is going to connect Willow Grove Road with Rising Sun Road."
To make that happen, Beasley says drivers should expect detours and delays for the next 90 days, the expected duration of Phase Two.
"Rising Sun Road is going to be closed at SR 10 down to and south of the Sandy Hill Trail. Also, Cataldi Lane is going to be closed, obviously at Rising Sun Road."
Beasley says the reason behind all this work is to improve safety in the area—something she says is badly needed.
"There were some severe crashes there. So by constructing the roundabout, it's going to greatly improve safety in that area."
While some neighbors have voiced frustration with the ongoing construction, others, like Camden neighbor Dominique Spence, say the progress is finally starting to make sense.
"At first I didn't even know what they were doing… but now you can kind of tell what it looks like."
Camden Mayor Larry Dougherty Sr. says the improvements are long overdue and will help the town better handle growing traffic in the years ahead.
"The circle will serve more traffic and handle more traffic than the streets presently are capable of. So it will provide something for the future."
Phase Three is expected to begin in fall 2025. That final phase will include construction of the five-arm roundabout, additional signal improvements at the U.S. 13 and DE 10 intersection, and final paving and striping throughout the project area. DE 10 will be closed between U.S. 13 and Lordship Lane during this stage.