FREDERICA, Del. - Delaware State Police say they arrested a Philadelphia man on felony charges after a car chase in the morning of January 30.
DSP say around 2 a.m., a trooper was patrolling Bay Road in Frederica near Barratts Chapel Road, when they saw a car speeding. Police say the driver did not stop when the trooper tried to pull him over. They say the driver continued to speed up, and police stopped the chase for public safety concerns. DSP alerted surrounding police agencies of the fleeing car.
DSP say later, Milford police found the car near North Street and Dupont Boulevard. When the driver saw police, he threw a bag from the car, according to DSP. DSP say after a short struggle, the driver was arrested. Police searched the area after and found the bag, which they say contained about 3.5 grams of suspected cocaine.
DSP say further investigation revealed the driver provided false information to troopers. The driver, Marquan Mack, from Philadelphia, had active warrants for violation of parole in New Jersey and violation of probation in Pennsylvania.
DSP also say troopers saw signs of impairment and conducted a DUI investigation.
Mack was charged with the following and committed to SCI on a $6,001 secured bond:
- Provide False Statement to Law Enforcement with Intent to Delay/Hinder Investigation of a Felony (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possess Consume a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Reckless Driving 90 MPH or Greater
- Driving Under the Influence of a Combination of Alcohol and Any Drug
- Related Traffic Offenses