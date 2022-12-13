BERLIN, Md. - Dr. Walter Gianelle, M.D., president and owner of six urgent care facilities on Maryland's Eastern Shore, is facing a 30-day suspension and three years’ probation for engaging in a sexual relationship with a patient.
Last month, a Maryland Board of Physicians disciplinary panel in a majority vote ordered that the medical license of Dr. Walter Gianelle, owner of Your Doc’s In, be suspended for a minimum of 30 calendar days beginning Nov. 15. The board also imposed a minimum three-year probation with terms and conditions to include enrollment in the Maryland Professional Rehabilitation Program. Additionally, the board handed Gianelle a $15,000 civil fine, to be paid within two years. He also will be required to take and successfully complete two courses: ethics and professional boundaries.
The ruling comes almost four years after Gianelle, on Jan. 24, 2019, self-reported to the board a two-year romantic and sexual relationship with a female employee he had treated in his capacity as an urgent care doctor. On May 25, 2021, following an investigation, the board's disciplinary panel charged Gianelle with immoral and unprofessional conduct in the practice of medicine, in violation of Maryland code.