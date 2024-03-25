LEWES, DE — Pickleball, the popular sport that has gained traction across the country, is now at the center of a lawsuit in the Cape Shores community of Lewes. Homeowners Dr. Michael Katz and Patricia Katz have filed a lawsuit against the Cape Shores Homeowners Association, citing noise concerns stemming from the game.
The lawsuit targets the homeowners association and its president, alleging that the noise from pickleball has become a significant disturbance. The lawsuit highlights that since the onset of COVID-19, the tennis court in the community has transformed into a hub for pickleball activity, attracting both residents and non-residents alike also causing parking issues.
Unlike tennis, the lawsuit notes, pickleball involves hard plastic rackets and balls, which the plaintiffs argue create a more disruptive noise. The Katz's lawsuit contends that the pickleball games commence as early as 8 a.m. and continue until 8 p.m., spanning across the entire day. They claim that the constant noise has led to headaches, mental distress, and loss of sleep, impacting their daily lives significantly.
However, not all residents share the same sentiment. Eileen Kraeger, who resides directly behind the court, said she like's seeing people engaged,
"It’s exciting to see people my age and older actually getting out, being physically active, and enjoying each other's company. Being a community, that’s what I think Lewes is all about," Kraeger said.
Kraeger mentioned that she hasn't experienced any disturbances due to pickleball.
"They’re not playing at 10 o’clock at night and 7 in the morning. I don’t have a problem, and they're very considerate. They don’t start until 9. By noon, one o’clock, most of them are done," she added.
WBOC reached out to the property management company at Cape Shores for comment on the lawsuit. They responded with "no comment."