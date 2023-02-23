POCOMOKE, Md. -- Plans for a new library are moving forward, after floor plans for the facility were unveiled to neighbors earlier this month. The proposed location is on Clarke Avenue right across from the community garden.
That plot of land sits empty at the moment. It's why Sandy Buchanan, a member of the board of trustees for Worcester County Libraries, said this new library could be the jumpstart the town needs.
"It's taking a block that basically has an abandoned building and some abandoned store fronts and it will clean that up and put this beautiful new building there," said Buchanan.
The new facility will be funded by the county, at an estimated cost of $9,354,000. Library Director Jennifer Ranck said $2.2 million was approved in the FY24 Governor's proposed Capital Budget for this project. The library plans on applying for State project funding in FY25 as well.
The Public Library Capital Grant program offered through the state of Maryland also provides up to a 50% match for library construction projects.
The current library, while sufficient, has a few problems. Materials are being stored in corners due to a lack of closet space. Endcaps were built onto existing bookshelves to house extra books, and the children's learning area is not big enough for activities the library would like to facilitate.
One of the main focuses of the new library will be opening up the children's area to provide more opportunity for hands on learning.
"The little children's area, probably my favorite part, because instead of having this little corner that we have now, they're going to have work tables with a little sink for wet projects," said Buchanan, pointing to the floor plans.
Jennifer Ranck said Worcester County Library plans to have more amenities the current library either doesn't have room for, or doesn't have in general.
The community room will double in size, the lobby will have a gallery space, there will be two study rooms for small meetings and a separate local history room. It will also include a small outdoor space off the children's area and could even include a 3D printer.
Kayla Marvel, who we spoke with as she was walking into the current library, said this will be an invigorating addition to town.
"Super excited, it's going to be something very exciting for the community," said Marvel.
However, there are a handful of people in Pocomoke who feel a new library isn't exactly what the town needs.
"I think we really need a rec center for the kids," said Karen Collins. "Here in Pocomoke, they have nothing to do with themselves instead of being out here on the street."
Collins said a facility that could give kids constructive activities, like playing basketball or other sports, would be a huge benefit for kids in town.
Ranck said it's not clear yet what the future holds for the building where the current library is. Construction on the new library is set to begin in May of 2023.