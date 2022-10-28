EASTON, Md. - The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has plans for a new hospital in Easton.
The Talbot County Council, Town of Easton, and the hospital board of the University of Maryland voted unanimously to approve the plans by Shore Regional Health.
UM-SRH will soon ask the Maryland Health Care Commission to approve the project. Leaders in Easton and Talbot County say this will be a big boost for the town.
"We feel the new hospital will offer new opportunities that we don't have for doctors. It would also offer additional services that we don't have now," says Easton Mayor Robert Willey.
According to one Talbot County Councilmember, Laura Price says this has been a long time coming. Price says this has been in discussion since she first started on the council.
"It makes me very happy that at the very end of 12 years of service, that we've finally gotten to a process where the University of Maryland Medical Center Board voted unanimously," says Price. She says this is a step in the right direction to get this project moving forward.
People say many nearby cities have new hospitals and now it's Easton's turn.
"Shore Health has done a great job with improving our out-patient services and the emergency department services throughout the region. Now it's time to make sure we have state of the art health care right here on the mid-shore," says Tom Hutchinson.
The President and CEO of the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, Ken Kozel said the project "...marks the most significant milestone in fulfilling our decades-long integrated facility and clinical service delivery plan."
The process is still in the early stages. The approval and construction process is a lengthy one. Mayor Willey says it will still be a few more years before that new hospital opens in Easton.
Big plans for a bigger hospital and a brighter future.