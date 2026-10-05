POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - The US 13 Business (Market Street) Drawbridge is closed for work. The project involves removing the old paint from the bridge, and adding a fresh, new coat.
Mark Lusby owns Lusby’s Appliances on Market Street in Pocomoke City, just steps away from the drawbridge. He says he feels for the businesses that are affected by this work.
“Businesses that are newer and just trying to get established, I think it’s going to hurt them a little bit more,” he says. “But, you know, it's just one of those things, it has to be done. So I'd rather get it done now than have the bridge go down.”
The project was originally supposed to begin on Tuesday, September 8, but was delayed to Monday, September 28.
Keith Hornberger is the co-owner of Wulfhause Productions. He recalls his history with the bridge.
I've lived here for 13 and a half years, and that bridge is my main way from home to here,” he says.” The bridge has actually been in pretty good shape most of the time. We have the history of it actually caving in in 1987, I believe it was. And there was a decision, do they want to keep the bridge or not? Fortunately, the governor stepped in and said, yes, they are going to keep the bridge. So, in all these years since then, there's been repainting and things like that. But now, it really does need a paint job.”
In a statement from the Maryland Department of Transportation, it advises the public about detours saying, “While the work is taking place, motorists will be guided by a signed detour route that includes MD 364 (Market Street), US 13 (Ocean Highway), MD 250A (Old Virginia Road), and US 13 Business (Market Street). “
Officials say the project will take roughly two months, but there is no scheduled date for when the work will be finished.