OCEAN CITY, Md. -- On Saturday night a life-size cut-out of President Joe Biden was stolen from a front yard on 142nd Street. The sign read "Love America, Vote Trump" and had been up for the past three years.
Heidi Semiclose, the signs owner, was proud of her cut-out. Her son bought it for her three years ago, and until Saturday night she displayed it happily on a tree in her front yard.
"I went to sleep and when I woke up I went to take my dog for a walk and Joe was gone," said Semiclose.
Semiclose went on Facebook to try and spread the word, hoping someone saw something or that the perpetrator would return the cut-out.
"I wanted it back, but I can't imagine what he looks like now," said Semiclose.
The post did not lead to the sign's return, but it did lead to a frenzy of comments. Nearly 400 people replied to Semiclose's post within the first 24 hours.
Some of those comments read "I'm glad" or "check the dump". Other Facebook users did come to Semiclose's defense, typing out comments like "love the poster and the message".
Semiclose's neighbor Edward Koehler said this situation shows just how hot the temperature surrounding American politics is right now.
"It's certainly a shame that somebody stole it, but it's an indication of the veracity that both sides are expressing now," said Koehler.
He also said stealing is not the way to show political displeasure, regardless of where you stand.
"The Republicans and Democrats need to settle down just a little bit and let their vote be heard," said Koehler. "Other than that, put out your sign and if you don't like the other persons sign, ignore it."
The real President Biden left his Rehoboth home on Monday morning, and apparently, someone felt the cut-out version of him had to go as well.