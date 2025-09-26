DOVER, Del. - A Dover man charged with child sex abuse has been arrested again after Dover police say three additional victims have come forward.
Thomas Kennedy, 56, of Dover, was first arrested and charged with child sex abuse on July 30, 2025, after a juvenile victim told police Kennedy had inappropriately touched them. Police say they believed there may have been more victims at the time of the arrest and continued their investigation.
Authorities identified three additional victims through the investigation, according to Dover Police, and another arrest warrant was issued for Kennedy. On Thursday, Sept. 25, investigators say Kennedy turned himself into police.
Kennedy has been charged with the following:
-Two counts of sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust
-13 counts second-degree unlawful sexual contact
-Sexual solicitation of a minor
Police say Kennedy was released after posting a $16,500 secured bail.
“The Dover Police Department recognizes the strength and bravery of the victims who came forward, knowing how difficult it is to speak out about such painful experiences,” the Dover Police Department wrote in a press release. “We urge anyone else who has been affected to come forward, so their voice can be heard and justice can be pursued.”