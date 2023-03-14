MILFORD, De. -- Two restaurants had their tip jars stolen right off their front counter, and both were caught on camera. Based off security video from Sabor Latino and Patty's Nectar, someone walked in, grabbed the tip jar and walked out.
At Patty's Nectar, it appears the man waited for an opportunity when no workers were watching and grabbed the jar. You can see the look of shock on workers faces in the moments that followed.
Down the road at nearby Sabor Latino, an eerily similar occurence.
Elvin Torres, a cook at Sabor Latino, gave us his thoughts on this crazy situation.
"This day he tries to buy the can of Pepsi then went to take money out of the pocket, takes all of the tips, he's running," said Torres.
While Torres said he thinks about $40.00 was in the tip jar when it was taken, he said there is not a lot of animosity. In fact, he said a simple apology and a returned tip jar could correct this whole situation.
"Apology, that's it, because I don't what happened for this guy," said Torres. "I don't know if he's got the family or the children."
Ray Lombardo, who was getting takeout from Sabor Latino, said he wasn't aware of the incident until today. But, he said he'll be back soon to check in.
"I'll just ask them next time I come by if everything is okay and if there's anymore incidents," said Lombardo.
The Milford Police Department said Sabor Latino has filed a police report and the investigation is ongoing. They could not confirm if this was done by one suspect or if the incidents are related.
If you'd like to watch the security video from the incident at Patty's Nectars, you can find it here. Sabor Latino's security video can be found in the comment section of Patty's Nectars post.