MARYDEL, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a suspect in connection to bleachers taken from the Marydel-Hartly Little League field in September.
Police say they were called to the Little League on September 23rd just after 1:30 p.m. on reports of a theft. There, they learned an unknown suspect removed four bleachers before fleeing.
Former Marydel-Hartly Little League President Scott Murray previously told WBOC thefts and vandalism have been an ongoing problem at the park.
Delaware State Police say their investigation identified Orlando Saunders, 34, of Camden as a suspect in the theft of the bleachers. Saunders turned himself in on Monday, October 7th before being released on his own recognizance on the following charges:
-Theft over $1500 (Felony)
-Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree