MARYDEL, DE- Four sets of bleachers were stolen Monday from the Marydel-Hartly Little League Fields.
Once a bustling hub for young athletes and lively games, the Marydel-Hartly Little League Fields have remained untouched since the COVID-19 pandemic brought local sports to a halt in 2020. With no games played or children running the bases, the park has become a shadow of its former self, leaving it vulnerable to acts of vandalism and theft.
While nobody has used the park in years, Scott Murray, the former Marydel-Hartly Little League President, received a call about some activity occurring there.
“I got a call from a concerned citizen that someone was out there dismantling bleachers and taking them off the park,”
Delaware State Police confirmed that an unknown man stole four sets of bleachers from the field, and then fled the scene in an unknown maroon SUV.
The theft of these bleachers is particularly disheartening for residents like Allan Andres, who used to call the bleachers home.
“I used to bring my kids there to play—so obviously I’m a little ticked off about it."
Murray tells us that vandalism and theft at the park has been occurring for years.
“To just constantly come out there and every time we turn around, something is torn up or stolen—it’s aggravating. We are trying to maintain it the best we can with no money flowing in, but we can’t keep an eye on it 24/7."
As the future of the park remains uncertain, Murray is urging the community to remain vigilant.
“Thankfully, we got a couple good neighbors—several good neighbors that are really doing a good job letting me know when something is wrong or calling the state police themselves."
With children no longer stealing bases at the park, it seems people have decided to steal the bleachers instead.