EASTON, MD - The Easton Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in a manhunt that spanned multiple Maryland jurisdictions and drew a large police presence in Wicomico County in May.
On May 30th, at about 4:15 a.m., police were first called to the Hertrich Chevrolet on Ocean Gateway in Easton on reports of a suspicious person driving a truck with Virginia plates in the parking lot. Police pulled the truck over and noticed a broken passenger side window, ammunition, and equipment that appeared to be law enforcement related. The driver, Donya Jenkins-Patterson, was arrested and later charged.
Police were then informed a second suspect was seen running into the woods behind Hertrich Chevrolet. Responding officers noticed a broken window on a Dorchester County Sheriff's Office cruiser parked in the Hertrich lot. Police say they were unsure if the second suspect had taken a gun from the cruiser.
Multiple agencies including Maryland State Police Aviation then launched a search but were unable to find the suspect.
Then, just before 6:30 a.m., officers with the Easton Police Department were called to Hawkes Hill Road on reports of a stolen Chevy Traverse. That Chevy was later found in Wicomico County near Quantico just after 7 a.m. Police attempted to stop the truck, but the suspect fled into the woods, beginning an hours-long manhunt in the area.
As police searched, authorities say the suspect broke into a home on Tower Road and stole a handgun and a 2001 Ford F-150. That truck was later found that night in Baltimore County around 11:30 p.m.
On July 30th, Easton Police announced the arrest of Tyler Dupree Hill, 18, of Mount Airy, MD. Investigators say Hill was extradited from Grand Rapids, Michigan to the Talbot County Detention Center.
Police say the original Chevy Silverado stopped in Easton on May 30th was reported stolen in Baltimore County on May 29th. Hill and his alleged accomplice were also connected to earlier vehicle break-ins in Queen Anne's County and in Towson, MD. Police say they further learned the two suspects were targeting law enforcement vehicles across Maryland.
Hill has been charged with the following:
Easton Police Department
- Theft: $25K to $100K (2 counts)
- Rogue and Vagabond
- MDOP: Less than $1K
- Burglary 4th Degree Theft
Queen Anne’s County
- Theft Scheme: $1K to $25K
- Rogue and Vagabond (3 counts)
- MDOP: $1K+
- Disturbing the Peace
- Theft: $100 to under $1,500 (2 counts)
Wicomico County
- Burglary 1st Degree
- Theft: $1,500 to Under $25K
- Registered Firearm: Stolen
- Possession of a Firearm by Minor
- Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking
- Loaded Handgun in Vehicle
- Handgun in Vehicle
Baltimore County
- Rogue and Vagabond (2 counts)
- Theft: $100 to under $1,500 (2 counts)
- MDOP: Less than $1K (2 counts)