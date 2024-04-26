TRAPPE, MD - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in relation to a home invasion and kidnapping incident in March.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, police responded to reports of shots fired on Howell Point Road in Trappe on March 23 at about 4 a.m. Upon arrival, police found a person walking along the road who investigators learned had been kidnapped from a home on Main Street and robbed. The victim told police he had been forced into a car at gunpoint but managed to escape, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Police say the ensuing investigation identified Yahjay Greene, 22, of Easton, as a suspect in the incident. An extensive search by authorities eventually located Greene in Sykesville in Carroll County and Greene was arrested Thursday, April 25th.
Greene was taken to Talbot County Detention Center without bond on the following charges:
-Home Invasion
-Kidnapping
-First Degree Assault
-Robbery
-Armed Robbery
-Reckless Endangerment
-Theft
-Firearm Use in a Felony/Violent Crime
-Conspiracy