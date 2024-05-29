CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Cambridge Police Department has made multiple arrests following an unauthorized “Freaknik” event over Memorial Day Weekend that saw unruly crowds clashing with officers.
According to police, authorities were notified of the unsanctioned event on May 25th on Greenwood Avenue, set to begin at 4 p.m. Police say there was a possibility of violence associated with the event due to the number of attendees, so multiple officers were assigned to the area to reduce that possibility and stop any illegal activities.
Cambridge Police say around 400 people came to the area of Greenwood Ave and Cosby Ave during the course of the night. Police called additional off-duty officers and support from other law enforcement agencies to assist due to the large crowds.
Large crowds began acting hostile during the event, police say, with fights breaking out and causing disturbances to nearby neighbors. People began converging in residential complexes with “No Trespassing” and “No Loitering” signs posted, and cars parked in clearly marked no parking zones, according to authorities.
Police say they attempted to disburse to crowds with verbal orders and were met with defiance and hostility. Bottles were thrown at officers and their vehicles, the Cambridge Police Department says, and one vehicle was damaged by a glass bottle. Officers used pepper spray and tasers in order to arrest several people and keep the crowds back. Multiple officers were assaulted according to the Department, and several arrests were made on the following charges:
17-Year-Old from Cambridge (charged via Juvenile Referral)
Disorderly Conduct
-Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order
-Trespass Posed Property
Princess La’Niya Justine Demby (20 years old from Cambridge, MD)
-Failure to Obey Lawful Order
-Disorderly Conduct
-Resist Arrest
*Released by Commissioner on Personal Recognizance
Velouse Richele’ne Georges (20 years old from Salisbury, MD)
-Assault 2nd Degree
-Trespass Posted Property
-Resist Arrest
-Obstruct and Hindering
*Released by Commissioner on Personal Recognizance
Shaqueelah Shante Smith (32 years old from Cambridge, MD)
-Disorderly Conduct
*Released on Criminal Citation
Camren Dajour Lake (22 years old from Cambridge, MD)
-Trespass Posted Property
-Disorderly Conduct
-Failure to Obey Lawful Order
*Released on Criminal Citations
Ronald George Ricketts III (24 years old from Cambridge, MD)
-Disorderly Conduct
*Released on Criminal Citation
Ja’nya Amara Sherwood (19 years old from Salisbury, MD)
-Disorderly Conduct
-Dangerous Weapon Intent to Injure
*Released by Commissioner Personal Recognizance
Tei’Sha Na’Sha Simms (22 years old from Cambridge, MD)
-Failure to Obey a Lawful Order
*Released on Criminal Citation
The Cambridge Police Department says the investigation into this incident is ongoing and further arrests and charges may be pending.