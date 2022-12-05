Police Investigating a Shooting Incident in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Del. - Detectives are investigating a shooting where a car full of teenagers was struck.
According to the Smyrna Police Department, on Nov. 4 around 4 pm, a car was driving in the area of W North St and Lincoln St when it was struck by gunfire. In the car were an 18-year-old, two 17-year-old's, and a 15-year-old.
Detectives say the people in the car believe they were being followed by a dark colored sedan just before the shooting. Authorities say there were 2-3 shots fired and the occupied car was struck at least once. No one was injured.
Investigators are still looking for a motive and the suspects in the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective M. Sarkissian of the Smyrna Police Department at 302-653-9217.