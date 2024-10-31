Inmate Death Generic
MGN

WESTOVER, MD - The Maryland State Police are investigating the suspicious death of an inmate at the Eastern Correctional Institute in Westover.

Police say they were called to the state prison on September 21st, 2024 on reports of the inmate’s death. According to investigators, Virgil Bernard Robinson, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell. Robinson died at the scene.

Maryland State Police say they have identified another inmate as a person of interest in the death investigation and charges may be filed pending the outcome of the investigation and autopsy.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you