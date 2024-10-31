WESTOVER, MD - The Maryland State Police are investigating the suspicious death of an inmate at the Eastern Correctional Institute in Westover.
Police say they were called to the state prison on September 21st, 2024 on reports of the inmate’s death. According to investigators, Virgil Bernard Robinson, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell. Robinson died at the scene.
Maryland State Police say they have identified another inmate as a person of interest in the death investigation and charges may be filed pending the outcome of the investigation and autopsy.