BERLIN, Md. - Maryland State Police have located the vehicle suspected to be involved with a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy in Worcester County last week.
The vehicle is described as a 2011 black Mercedes sedan. Police located it at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 17, at a home in Worcester County. The damage on the Mercedes matches the suspected damage consistent with the crash and the evidence left at the scene, investigators said. The car was towed to the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack for processing.
On July 11, 14-year-old Gavin Knupp, of Ocean Pines, Md., was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Grays Corner Road at Riddle Lane in Berlin. Investigators believe Knupp was a pedestrian on Grays Corner Road when he was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling east on Grays Corner Road.
Maryland State Police are continuing the search for the person who was driving the Mercedes at the time of the incident. Anyone who witnessed this crash, or who may have information about the operator of the Mercedes, is urged to contact Maryland State Police Cpl. Kevin Moore of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-819-4721.