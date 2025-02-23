SELBYVILLE, DE - The Selbyville Police Department is seeking the community's help in identifying the suspects and vehicle used in a Sussex County burglary on Sunday.
The Selbyville Police Department responded to Marleyz Smoke Shop located at 38472 Dupont Boulevard on Sunday for the report of a burglary.
Upon their arrival, Selbyville officers learned that the store had been burglarized, resulting in "monetary and material loss".
Through an investigation, officers found that the suspect's vehicle (pictured) arrived at the scene with approximately 6 suspects. SPD say the suspects used a "large stone to break the entrance glass, then entered, removed goods/monetary items, and left."
Anyone with information on the incident, including the identification of the vehicle or suspects, is urged to call 911 or contact the Selbyville Police Department at 302-436-5085.