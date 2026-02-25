DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Monday.
According to investigators, police were first called to an apartment on Fairway Lakes Drive on Feb. 23 just after 8:15 p.m. There, police say they found a 43-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say four children were also home when the shooting occurred but were luckily not injured.
The investigation revealed three or four unknown suspects approached the apartment’s glass sliding door and fired several shots into the apartment, striking the victims, according to authorities. Dover Police say there are currently no leads.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact police at 302-736-7130.