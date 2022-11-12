FRANKFORD, Del. - One man is dead after a high speed chase led to a deadly crash.
Delaware State Police say a trooper observed a car driving recklessly on Vines Creek Road west of Powell Farm Road. According to state police, the trooper attempted a traffic stop when the car drove through someone's front yard, pulled a U-turn, and sped away on Vine Creek Road.
Police say the trooper chased the car while it ignored emergency lights and sirens, continuing to drive recklessly at high speeds. According to police, when the car reached the intersection of Roxana Road and Pyle Center Road, it ignored the red traffic signal and attempted to cross the intersection. That is when a tractor trailer, who had a green light, crossed the intersection.
According to state police, the car crashed into the rear of the tractor trailer, lodging itself underneath. The trailer dragged the car a short distance before stopping.
Police say the driver of the car, a 28-year-old man from Frankford, died on the scene. Identification is pending notification of the next of kin. Police do not yet know if alcohol was a factor. The driver of the tractor trailer, a 37-year-old man from Pennsylvania, was not injured.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Burns by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.