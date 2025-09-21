Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal portions of Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From midnight EDT tonight through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/05 AM 3.0 1.0 0.8 1 NONE 22/05 PM 3.0 1.0 0.8 1 NONE 23/05 AM 2.9 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 23/06 PM 2.9 0.9 0.7 1 NONE 24/05 AM 2.7 0.7 0.7 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/02 AM 3.2 1.1 0.9 1 MINOR 22/02 PM 3.2 1.1 0.9 1 MINOR 23/03 AM 3.1 1.0 0.9 1 NONE 23/03 PM 3.2 1.1 0.9 1 MINOR 24/03 AM 2.9 0.8 0.8 1 NONE 24/04 PM 2.8 0.7 0.5 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/01 AM 3.1 0.9 1.2 1 NONE 22/02 PM 3.2 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 23/02 AM 3.2 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 23/02 PM 3.2 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 24/02 AM 2.9 0.7 1.1 1 NONE 24/03 PM 3.0 0.8 0.9 1 NONE &&