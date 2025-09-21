MARYLAND - Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to two deadly crashes in less than an hour on the evening of Sept. 20 in Kent and Queen Anne's counties.
Officials say around 11:22 p.m., police responded to a reported two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Route 301 at Hayden Clark Road in Centreville.
The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead on the scene. The rider was 20-year-old Marcus Dangerfield of Dover, Delaware. The 45-year-old driver of the car and 38-year-old passenger were transported to a nearby trauma center.
Police say the investigation indicates the car was driving east, attempting to cross over Rt. 301 for unknown reasons when it was struck by the motorcycle.
Route 301 was closed for over two hours. Assistance on the scene was provided by the Church Hill Fire Department, Queen Anne’s County emergency medical services, and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.
Maryland State Police says around 11:55 p.m., troopers responded to a single car crash in Chestertown on Route 213 and Riley’s Mill Road.
The 17-year-old male passenger in the car was pronounced dead on the scene. The 19-year-old female driver was flown by helicopter to a nearby trauma center. Three more passengers were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
Police say the car was traveling south, when for unknown reasons, drove onto the right shoulder, which caused the vehicle to lose control, hit a telephone pole and flip over. They say impairment may have been a factor in the accident.
Route 213 was closed for more than two hours. Assistance on scene was provided by the Chestertown Fire Department, Kent County emergency medical services, and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.
Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate both crashes.