SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one man and is seeking another in connection to a narcotics investigation in late January.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, officers searched a home on Arthur Street in Salisbury on January 26th as part of the drug investigation. Police say they found multiple firearms, substantial amounts of ammunition, four digital scales, Fentanyl, cocaine, and drug distribution paraphernalia.
The search resulted in officers charging Marc Curry, 57, and Larry Ennis, 57, with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, illegal possession of a firearm, and other related charges. Ennis was arrested and is currently held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Police say Curry is currently a fugitive and ask for the public’s assistance in locating him. Anyone with information on Curry’s whereabouts is asked to call the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891.